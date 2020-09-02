Crews from multiple agencies battle grass fire north of Gillette

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A large, fast moving grass fire was ignited north of Gillette on Thursday around 5:30 p.m., off of Highway 14-16. The Campbell County Fire Department, Bureau of Land Management and State Forestry Division are battling the blaze.

Some reports and posts to social media stated that the fire was 5,000 acres. “It could be 5,000 it could be 50,000. We don’t really know what it is at this point.” Cambpell County Fire Department spokesperson Juli Pierce said. There is currently no information as to what caused the fire.

The Campbell County Fire Department released a statement on Facebook saying that sections of the highway could be closed intermittently due to limited visibility. Pierce recommended that travelers check the with Wyoming Department of Transportation for information on road closures.

With wind blowing from the north, many Natrona County residents were reporting the smoke. A Star-Tribune journalist noticed the smoke begin to roll in around 10:30 p.m.

Due to the heavy smoke, the Natrona County Fire District released a statement asking residents not to call 911 unless they can confirm that there is a fire in the county.

