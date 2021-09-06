Crews increase containment of Crater Ridge Fire

Containment of the Crater Ridge Fire increased to 74% on Monday. Sixty-three personal continue to fight the blaze.
Winds could gust near 30 mph as a cold front passes through the area. A red flag warning was issued from noon to 9 p.m. Monday for the Bighorn Mountains and fire area. The high temperature was forecast to be in the low 70s with a low relative humidity.
A Type 4 incident commander was scheduled to begin shadowing the current team Monday and take command on Wednesday.
The fire has burned 6,232 acres since its start July 17. Fire officials suspect it was ignited by lightning.
Joshua Wolfson
Editor
Joshua Wolfson joined the Star-Tribune in 2007, covering crime and health before taking over the arts section in 2013. He also served as managing editor before being named editor in June 2017. He lives in Casper with his wife and their two kids.
