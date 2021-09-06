 Skip to main content
Crews increase containment of Crater Ridge Fire

  • Updated
Crater Ridge Fire (copy)

Containment on the Crater Ridge Fire has increased to 74%.

 Cody McFarland, IC3T

Containment of the Crater Ridge Fire increased to 74% on Monday. Sixty-three personal continue to fight the blaze.

Winds could gust near 30 mph as a cold front passes through the area. A red flag warning was issued from noon to 9 p.m. Monday for the Bighorn Mountains and fire area. The high temperature was forecast to be in the low 70s with a low relative humidity. 

A Type 4 incident commander was scheduled to begin shadowing the current team Monday and take command on Wednesday.

The fire has burned 6,232 acres since its start July 17. Fire officials suspect it was ignited by lightning.

