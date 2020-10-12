Crews leverage wet and cold conditions to fight the Mullen Fire

Crews battling the Mullen Fire in southeastern Wyoming took full advantage of the weekend's cold and wet conditions. The welcomed reprieve from harsh weather allowed firefighters to increase containment of the blaze to 27%.

On Monday, firefighters continued to strengthen structure protections around the fire, including near Centennial, a town of less than 300 on the eastern edge of Medicine Bow National Forest.

The blaze only grew by 29 additional acres on Sunday, according to the Southern Area Incident Management Blue Team. That's a significant improvement from previous weekends, like the last weekend in September when the fire exploded in size by tens of thousands of acres in a single day, nearly doubling in acreage.

The fire is one of the largest in Wyoming’s recent history and began on Sept. 17 in the Medicine Bow National Forest. About 1,079 firefighters are currently assigned to fight the fire.