Crews leverage wet and cold conditions to fight the Mullen Fire
Crews leverage wet and cold conditions to fight the Mullen Fire

Mullen Fire

A pronghorn grazes the Laramie Regional Airport in Laramie in spite of heavy smoke in the area brown in from the Mullen Fire on Tuesday.

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

Crews battling the Mullen Fire in southeastern Wyoming took full advantage of the weekend's cold and wet conditions. The welcomed reprieve from harsh weather allowed firefighters to increase containment of the blaze to 27%. 

On Monday, firefighters continued to strengthen structure protections around the fire, including near Centennial, a town of less than 300 on the eastern edge of Medicine Bow National Forest.

The blaze only grew by 29 additional acres on Sunday, according to the Southern Area Incident Management Blue Team. That's a significant improvement from previous weekends, like the last weekend in September when the fire exploded in size by tens of thousands of acres in a single day, nearly doubling in acreage.

The fire is one of the largest in Wyoming’s recent history and began on Sept. 17 in the Medicine Bow National Forest. About 1,079 firefighters are currently assigned to fight the fire.

A long stretch of dry, warm and windy weather has made containing the fire challenging. The fire spread rapidly across the national forest’s rugged terrain, devouring the dense vegetation and beetle-killed trees throughout the national forest. 

Authorities anticipate less fire activity on Monday, thanks to the precipitation and cooler temperatures from the weekend. Nonetheless, wind gusts will stay strong and could lead to hazardous situations, especially as burnt tree limbs and other debris fall.

The battle against the fire appears far from over. The incident management team predicts high wind gusts and lower humidity will stoke the fire throughout the early part of the week. 

Authorities initially said the fire was likely human caused, but have not provided additional details. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

On Sept. 30, the fire jumped across the state's border into Colorado. Authorities have issued mandatory evacuations and pre-evacuation warnings for multiple communities in the path of the inter-state fire, including including Albany, Keystone, Miller Lake, Fox Park and Foxborough.

As of Monday, the fire has destroyed 65 structures and forced 1,440 people to evacuate. 

Photos: The Mullen Fire

Follow the latest on Wyoming's energy industry and the environment at @camillereports

Energy and Natural Resources Reporter

Camille Erickson covers the state's energy industries. She received her master's degree at Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism. Before moving to Casper in 2019, she reported on business and labor in Minneapolis, Chicago and Washington.

