Crews prepare to protect Centennial from Mullen Fire

Critical fire conditions persisted into Friday morning as crews worked around the clock to combat the Mullen Fire in southeastern Wyoming. Firefighters managed to contain 18% of the aggressive fire on Thursday, a 4% increase from the day before, even as the fire's acreage grew.

Over 1,180 firefighters and other personnel are battling the wildfire, which has burned 171,031 acres. The fire is one of the largest in Wyoming's recent history and began three weeks ago in the Medicine Bow National Forest.

The fire slowly crept north on Thursday and firefighters continued to focus on setting up structure protections in multiple locations to protect vulnerable communities caught in the path of the fire, John Wallace, the operations section chief, said during a virtual update on Thursday evening.

The northwest corner of the fire is secure, he said, but crews will still build structure protection to the north of the fire, in case it spreads more than expected.

"We still want to prepare Centennial," Wallace said. Though supplies have arrived and assessments are completed there, Wallace said residents in the area could expect to see significant preparatory work being done by firefighters on Friday.