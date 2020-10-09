Crews prepare to protect Centennial from Mullen Fire

Critical fire conditions persisted into Friday morning as crews worked around the clock to combat the Mullen Fire in southeastern Wyoming. Firefighters managed to contain 18% of the aggressive fire on Thursday, a 4% increase from the day before, even as the fire's acreage grew.
Over 1,180 firefighters and other personnel are battling the wildfire, which has burned 171,031 acres. The fire is one of the largest in Wyoming's recent history and began three weeks ago in the Medicine Bow National Forest.
The fire slowly crept north on Thursday and firefighters continued to focus on setting up structure protections in multiple locations to protect vulnerable communities caught in the path of the fire, John Wallace, the operations section chief, said during a virtual update on Thursday evening.
The northwest corner of the fire is secure, he said, but crews will still build structure protection to the north of the fire, in case it spreads more than expected.
"We still want to prepare Centennial," Wallace said. Though supplies have arrived and assessments are completed there, Wallace said residents in the area could expect to see significant preparatory work being done by firefighters on Friday.
Land around Woods Landing still faces an active and hot fire, Wallace said. His team will be focusing attention on securing the area into next week.
In addition, crews aggressively built structure protections in the southeastern reaches of the fire on Thursday. Though the structures "remain in good shape," the power lines in the area have largely been destroyed, he said. Power companies have started getting access back into the area to assess the damages.
"That is going to take some work," Wallace said.
Low humidity, warm temperatures and strong winds stuck around on Thursday, with some gusts out of the west reaching 30 to 35 mph, according to Kari Fleege, the incident meteorologist for the National Weather Service.
Heavy smoke cloaked the region. The severely dry and warm weather this week have created prime conditions for the fire to spread. Saturday will stay dry and warm and become even windier, Fleege explained.
"Winds will be the main weather feature for the next week," she said. "Definitely very strong winds through next Wednesday, potentially 45 mph winds."
A welcomed cold front is forecast for Saturday evening, likely bringing some moisture and cooler temperatures with it. Snow is predicted to fall in the northern ends of the fire at higher elevations.
The Mullen Fire began on Sept. 17. It spread rapidly across the national forest's rugged terrain, devouring the dense vegetation and beetle-killed trees throughout the national forest. Last week, the fire crossed the state border into Colorado.
Authorities initially said the fire was likely human caused, but have not provided additional details. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Albany County Emergency Management Agency and Sheriff’s Office have issued mandatory evacuations and pre-evacuation warnings for multiple communities in recent weeks. As of Monday, authorities say the fire has destroyed 29 homes and 31 outbuildings in Wyoming.
