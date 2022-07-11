Crews, weather slow growth of wildfire near Laramie Peak

Air tanker drops and favorable winds have helped to slow the growth of a wildfire burning near Laramie Peak.

The Monday Creek Fire ignited Saturday about five miles southwest of Esterbrook amid some of the hottest temperatures of the summer. It spread quickly at first, but on Sunday crews worked to establish containment lines around the blaze. They were assisted by air tankers that dropped retardant over the fire.

On Monday, temperatures in the area fell into the mid-70s. Fire crews planned to use the more favorable conditions to fight the blaze. Six helicopters making water drops on the fire's edge were set to assist them.

The fire has so far consumed roughly 650 acres. Authorities had earlier put that number at nearly 700 acres, but said better mapping data led to a reduction in the estimate.

Firefighters aimed to keep the blaze south and east of Horseshoe Creek, and north and west of Esterbrook Road. The road is closed from mile marker 32 to the Albany-Converse County line.

No injuries or damage have been reported as a result of the fire, which is burning on the Medicine Bow National Forest.

Authorities have not identified a cause.