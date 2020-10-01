Crews work to defend homes as Mullen Fire continues to swell

Fire crews worked overnight Wednesday to defend homes in southern Wyoming and northern Colorado as the Mullen Fire continues to grow.
Infrared measurements conducted just after midnight Thursday put the fire at 117,240 acres, according to a federal firefighting database. The growth came as the fire, which ignited one week ago in the Medicine Bow National Forest west of Laramie, spread into Colorado, prompting evacuations in northern counties there.
Fire crews worked throughout the night to prepare buildings and defend homes near the blaze, according to an updated posted by fire officials Thursday morning.
Crews conducted burnout operations to remove fuel in order to limit the fire's spread. They also built a containment line to improve the defense of the communities of Albany and Keystone, as well as areas east of Rob Roy Reservoir, the update states.
Authorities suspected the fire would eventually spread into Colorado, but were surprised at the speed in which it did, John Peterson, a spokesman for the fire effort, said Wednesday evening.
"The fire probably moved four to six miles today and it’s into Colorado," he said.
Peterson said multiple factors are contributing to the speed of the fire's spread.
"First off, the fuel has to be there," he said. "This is a forest that has a lot of beetle kill and it’s dry as a bone. Then you have the winds."
On Wednesday, the Albany County Sheriff's Office announced that 29 homes and 31 outbuildings have so far been destroyed by the fire.
Winds have been a constant challenge for fire crews, though they have slowed somewhat. Gusts of 20 mph were forecast for the area on Thursday.
Last week, authorities said they suspect the fire is human caused, though they have not offered details.
