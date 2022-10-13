101422-nws-brf-highway patrol_merged

State names new Wyoming Highway Patrol colonel

A Maryland sheriff will take over as the next leader of the Wyoming Highway Patrol.

St. Mary’s County Sheriff Timothy Cameron will take over as the patrol’s colonel and administrator in early January, Wyoming Department of Transportation Director Luke Reiner said Thursday.

Cameron has been in law enforcement for more than 40 years. He has served four terms as the St. Mary’s County sheriff.

“Cameron’s commitment to training and education are attributes that will help him succeed in his service to Wyoming,” Reiner said. “He has the demonstrated skillset, experience, and character to lead the best highway patrol organization in the nation.”

The election process took over seven months and involved multiple agencies and groups including the governor’s office, the Department of Transportation and the Wyoming Association of Sheriffs and Chiefs of Police. The Wyoming Highway Patrol Association was also involved.