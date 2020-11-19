140-mile chase through northern Wyoming ends with California man's arrest

A 140-mile law enforcement pursuit through northern Wyoming ended Thursday with a California man's arrest, the Wyoming Highway Patrol reported.

The man, 39-year-old Jonathan David Suckow of Lomita, California, was booked on multiple charges after authorities finally apprehended him.

The pursuit began after officers with the Gillette Police Department responded to a report of someone impersonating a police officer at a gas station. The suspect left the scene in a gray 2019 Ford Edge, according to the highway patrol.

Gillette police tried to stop the SUV, but a chase began. Troopers assisted once the pursuit left the city. It continued south on Highway 50 with speeds that exceeded 100 mph, the patrol reported.

The SUV headed east on Highway 387 toward Wright, then headed south toward Douglas.

A first attempt to stop the SUV using spike strips failed, but a subsequent attempt worked. The driver stopped but would not leave his vehicle, the patrol said. He then began to drive south again.

At that point, a trooper attempted to stop the SUV with his vehicle. The SUV drove into a ditch, but the suspect tried again to escape. Finally, the patrol said a trooper rammed the SUV, causing it to turn over.

Suckow was booked on suspicion of eluding, reckless driving, speeding and other traffic-related offenses.

Love 0 Funny 2 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 1