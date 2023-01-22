18-year-old allegedly stabbed mom’s boyfriend multiple times

GILLETTE (WNE) — An 18-year-old woman has been charged with attempted second-degree murder after allegedly stabbing her mother’s boyfriend multiple times then stealing a car with her boyfriend to flee Gillette.

The stolen black 2005 Chevy Tahoe was pulled over by a Sheriff’s deputy about 3 a.m. Jan. 13 while getting onto Interstate 90, allegedly on its way to Omaha, Nebraska, after a Sheriff’s deputy saw the truck had expired plates.

The passenger, Nyla E. Lucas, was arrested at the time for interference with a peace officer, according to the Sheriff’s Office arrest log, and has since been charged with attempted second-degree murder, theft and burglary.

The driver, Kashon J. Dyer, 25, was arrested for driving under suspension and no registration, and has since been charged with accessory after the fact, theft and burglary, all felonies, according to court documents.

Lucas and Dyer were scheduled for their initial appearance in Circuit Court on Tuesday.

During the stop, Lucas told the deputy she had been in an argument with her mom’s boyfriend before she “blacked out” and stabbed him multiple times, according to court documents.

The man who was allegedly attacked was at the emergency department when officers called him. He told them he had argued with Lucas, his girlfriend’s daughter, and gone back inside his room.

While making a call to a friend, he heard Lucas pacing outside of the room, according to court documents. He opened the door to tell her she could “get the hell out” and she allegedly began swinging a kitchen knife at him. He told police he punched her in self-defense and immediately got a ride to the hospital.

He had three cuts to his left cheek, including a deep, three-inch long gash as well as cuts on his hands, shoulder and hand.