$25K added to state budget for first responder suicide prevention

Wyoming senators voted Wednesday to use $25,000 from the state’s general fund to host a conference on first responder suicides, as a first step towards broader prevention strategies.

The state has recently lost at least two police officers to suicide — Daniel Dundas, a lieutenant with the Casper Police Department, and Douglas police officer Matt Ableman.

Sen. Bill Landen, R-Casper, made reference to those losses while introducing the amendment Wednesday.

Landen’s amendment passed by one vote on the Senate floor.

“We can get way too tied up on the bureaucratics of something like this,” Sen. Charlie Scott, R-Casper, said. “Sometimes you need a small amendment like this just to get started on fixing something that clearly isn’t working.”

The money, if it remains in the general fund budget, will likely be used to secure a venue for a conference and bring in experts.Law enforcement officers die by suicide more often than in the line of duty, according to reporting organization

The suicide rate among law enforcement is roughly 17 out of 100,000, a 2019 study found, compared to 13 of 100,000 people in the general population.

Casper police confirmed Dundas died by suicide in September, saying that multiple traumatic events in his career had “adversely impacted” him. He was a familiar face around the city, and one of the department’s most well-liked officers. Thousands attended a memorial service for Dundas at the Ford Wyoming Center.

Ableman’s death was confirmed by Douglas police in December. He had served with the Casper Police Department before spending seven years as an officer in Douglas. His department said he was a “selfless community servant” who “loved his community and his role in protecting it.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, please call the National Suicide Hotline at 1-800-273 TALK (1-800-273-8255).

