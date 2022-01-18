A Lander family spent $83K on rabies vaccines after a bat exposure. The city may be liable, state supreme court rules

The case of a Lander family who spent more than $80,000 on rabies vaccines after a botched bat removal will head back to court, the Wyoming Supreme Court ruled on Tuesday.

While a lower court ruled that a Lander police officer did not breach his duty in losing the bat while taking it to be tested, the justices wrote in their opinion that animal control falls under the department’s scope of care for residents.

Now, the case will proceed in Lander’s Ninth District Court as though the disputed motion for summary judgment was denied.

According to court documents, Lander officer Fred Cox responded to the Cornella family’s home in September 2016 after they found a bat in their son’s bedroom. After catching the bat in a net and placing it in the bed of a pickup truck, Cox lost the animal while taking it to be treated for rabies at a local Game and Fish office, the lawsuit alleges.

The Cornella family consulted with the state veterinarian, court filings state, who told them that seven bats in the area had recently been found to have rabies. An emergency room doctor also recommended the family receive rabies vaccinations, even without detectable bite marks since bat bites can be hard to see.

Rabies can take months or up to a year to begin showing symptoms in humans, and physicians recommend getting vaccinated as soon as possible after exposure.

The vaccination bill for the family of five, who each had to receive a full four-shot series, came out to $83,007.60 according to the Supreme Court.

In 2019, the family filed suit against the city of Lander seeking $133,007.60 — to cover the medical costs plus emotional damages, time and damage to the family’s credit, court documents state. Sky Phifer, one of the Cornellas’ attorneys in the case, said that the suit came after the family’s initial claim with the city was denied.

In December 2020, the city asked the court to make a summary judgment in the case, saying that there were no facts in dispute but that the officer was protected by government immunity.

After each party filed responses to the motion, the Supreme Court states that the judge changed the motion’s main issue from whether Cox and Robert Cecrle, the police chief at the time, were protected by governmental immunity to whether they had a duty of care for the family in the situation.

Neither Cox nor Cecrle are still with the Lander police, a records keeper with the department confirmed on Tuesday.

The lower court ruled they did not have that duty, since they were not animal control officers. But Tuesday’s ruling from the Supreme Court concluded that they were acting within their roles’ responsibilities since Lander’s animal control division falls under the police department and requires its officers to be certified peace officers. The court ruled in the city’s favor in April 2021, and the family appealed later that spring.

“The Supreme Court seemed to recognize what the issues were, and seemed to recognize that there were problems with issuing a summary judgment in this case,” Phifer said Tuesday.

An attorney for the city of Lander could not be reached for comment on Tuesday.

