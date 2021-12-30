A look back at COVID-19 in Wyoming prisons in 2021

The second year of the COVID-19 pandemic brought the worst surges yet to Wyoming prisons.

While strict lockdowns, weekly testing by the Department of Corrections and rigorous quarantine policies kept cases low for many months, the virus began showing up more frequently in prison facilities during the statewide surge in the last few months of 2020.

The state’s two largest facilities, the state penitentiary in Rawlins and the Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution in Torrington (which also processes people entering the prison system and hosts the state’s hospice program for incarcerated people) bore the brunt of the early outbreaks.

The state confirmed its first prison death caused by COVID in February, then two more in March and May. Five people died from COVID in prisons this year, the department has confirmed, in addition to one in December 2020.

During the summer, as cases dropped across the state, Wyoming’s five prison facilities reported very few cases.

As vaccines became available, first to those over 65 or with health conditions and later to the rest of the population, prison vaccination rates rose to eventually surpass Wyoming’s as a whole. By the end of July, 64% of people incarcerated in Wyoming had been fully vaccinated, with another 20% partially inoculated against COVID-19 according to data from the Department of Corrections.

Those numbers eventually dropped, according to WDOC data, as people who had been fully vaccinated left prisons and those without their shots arrived.

Vaccination is offered to anyone coming into the prison system, department spokesperson Paul Martin says, and any resident can also request a dose while inside. Most facilities must wait until there’s enough demand for an entire vial before distributing vaccines to residents. In July, an unknown number of doses was discarded at the Wyoming Honor Farm in Riverton after they expired.

But despite the availability of vaccines, in-person visitation in state prisons remained limited, and most people were only able to see family and friends over video calls. Staff have also been attending meetings virtually, and until recently court appearances have been held over video.

When the delta variant hit Wyoming in the fall, prison populations experienced a spike in cases in large part due to low vaccination rates among employees, consistent with the rest of the state.

While estimated staff vaccination rates were tracked for a few months when shots first became available, the department ceased reporting those numbers since most employees who became inoculated got their doses outside of the facilities.

WMCI experienced the state’s largest prison COVID-19 outbreak in October, with one in every three people incarcerated there — 237 total — testing positive for the virus within a three-week period.

In that period, around one in five people across all five prisons was found to be infected. According to the department, roughly half of those infections were in fully vaccinated people.

At WMCI during the outbreak, people who had tested positive earlier in the outbreak were moved into the facility’s gym to sleep, while cooking and cleaning for the rest of the population on lockdown.

In November, COVID came to the state penitentiary, infecting roughly one in four people there over three weeks.

The department confirmed its sixth COVID-related death on Dec. 16. Of the six total COVID deaths, two came from the state penitentiary, two from WMCI, one from the Wyoming Honor Farm and one from the Wyoming Honor Conservation Camp.

Follow city and crime reporter Ellen Gerst on Twitter at @ellengerst.

