Abortion to remain legal in Wyoming as courts weigh lawsuit

A block on enforcing Wyoming's abortion ban will continue until a lawsuit contesting the ban is resolved, a judge ruled Wednesday.

The ruling comes after a hearing Tuesday on the matter.

A group of plaintiffs that includes Wyoming abortion providers, women and a nonprofit abortion fund sued the state over its abortion ban in late July.

Judge Melissa Owens then granted a temporary restraining order that paused the ban's enforcement for two weeks.

"This is not a case about the moral propriety of Wyoming’s restrictions … This case is only about whether the HB92 Amendment, as written, is constitutional under Wyoming law," Owens wrote in Wednesday's order.

The plaintiffs argue that the ban puts abortion providers at risk of prosecution, and possible prison time, and that pregnant women could be denied care or have it delayed because of the ban's vagueness. Owens agreed, writing that the ban "lacks any guidance" for providers dealing with pregnancy complications or claims of rape or incest.

Jay Jerde, an attorney for the state, said Tuesday that the ban's exceptions for pregnancies that result from rape or incest or that threaten the life of the mother could be severed from the law to eliminate any vagueness.

Owens questioned whether removing the exceptions would leave a law that can still be classified as a "reasonable and necessary" restriction on health care, which is the standard laid out by Wyoming's constitution.

"So, if I sever out the exceptions of, let's say incest and rape, then we'd be left with basically no abortions can be performed, period, except in life threatening situations," Owens said. "And if I leave that in, but there's no medical judgment in the statute, how is the doctor to know what exactly qualifies as life threatening?"

Jerde also said Tuesday that abortion being illegal is the status quo in Wyoming, since a criminal statute existed for more than 100 years after the state wrote its first laws. That statute was repealed in 1977.

Since abortion was legal in Wyoming, with restrictions, for 50 years following Roe v. Wade, Robinson argued that means abortion being legal is the status quo. The temporary block, he said, was therefore preserving it — meaning the longer pause the plaintiffs argued for would do the same.

"For the purposes of this preliminary injunction, the Court finds that the status quo is the period of time when (Wyoming’s 1977 abortion law) bacame (sp) effective," Owens said in her ruling on the injunction.

The state also said that Wyoming's constitution does not protect abortion, though plaintiffs say a 2012 amendment (originally aimed at Obamacare) provides explicit protections for health care. Jerde argued that provision only protects the right to choose legally-available health care, which abortion would not be under the ban.

The state's sole clinic providing abortions reopened appointments for abortion care after the temporary block was put in place in late July.

Another clinic, which planned to open in Casper this summer before an arsonist attempted to burn it down, will still look to open "in the coming months," according to a statement Wednesday.

"Today’s ruling is an important victory for abortion access in Wyoming and in support of Wyomingites’ constitutionally protected right to make decisions about their own health care, which includes abortion care," said clinic founder Julie Burkhart. "While we are heartened by today’s outcome, we know the fight to keep abortion legal in Wyoming is far from over."