ACLU to argue constitutionality of Teton County's 24/7 sobriety program

It was 12 on a February night when Dawn Serna woke to her alarm.

She reached for her phone and dialed the 24/7 sobriety program number as she’s been court ordered to do nightly. To Serna’s surprise, her phone service had been cut off for nonpayment following a jail stint. She was not able to call in and was arrested around 8 the next morning.

She spent a night in jail and went to court the following day. The judge ordered her jailed for another 24 hours.

Under Campbell County’s version of the 24/7 sobriety program, participants must call in daily at midnight to find out if they’ve been randomly selected for drug testing the following morning. Serna landed in the program after being charged with possession of methamphetamine. She has not been convicted.

Participants in multiple counties must pay their own way through the program. In Campbell County, people must pay $30 to enroll and $10 for each test. If someone is terminated for any reason, they can’t get back any fees or pre-payments, according to the agreement participants must sign when enrolling. If someone puts extra cash into their account for upcoming tests, the leftover money is nonrefundable and goes to the 24/7 program in their respective county.

If Serna is called in, she must walk 3.4 miles to the testing site because she does not have a vehicle. So far, she’s been called in four times.

“It’s not right at all,” Serna said.

While Serna is a Campbell County resident, there are four other Wyoming counties that use the program — Sheridan, Sweetwater, Teton and Fremont. The ACLU of Wyoming is suing over the constitutionality of the program in Teton County. The case will be heard Friday in U.S. District Court.

Backers of the program say it’s effective at keeping people from driving under the influence while awaiting trial. But the lawsuit argues that the twice-daily “warrantless searches” are constitutional violations because they’re applied to people who’ve only been charged with a crime. “Specifically, the 24/7 program violates the Fourth, Eighth and Fourteenth Amendments of the Constitution,” the ACLU said in a press release.

“Pretrial participants in Wyoming’s 24/7 Sobriety Program should be presumed innocent until proven guilty and are entitled to due process and meaningful hearings,” said Stephanie Amiotte, ACLU of Wyoming legal director. “Any law that allows the warrantless search of people without probable cause to believe they’ve committed a crime violates the Constitution and cannot stand. We hope the court will recognize that the 24/7 Program, as applied in Teton County, is a gross overreach of government power.”

The Teton County Sheriff’s Office requires people in the program to take a breath test between 6 a.m. and 7 a.m. and between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. seven days a week.

“The 24/7 program offers no exceptions for anybody who might be late for a circumstance beyond their control, such as a car breaking down, a sick child or the inability to take off time from work,” said Janna Farley, spokeswoman for the ACLU.

Those ordered into the program in Teton County also include people facing their first DUI charges, but according to a lawmaker who helped draft the bill that created the program, that was not the original intent.

“For repeat offenders, it’s a good way to get them to stop repeating,” said Rep. Tom Walters, R-Casper, a member of the Joint Judiciary Committee in 2014, when the panel sponsored the bill.

The law hit its sunset date five years later, but the 2019 Joint Judiciary Committee chose to extend the program. When the committee did so, lawmakers also allowed first-time offenders to be included. The details of how the program is administered are not included in statute, but left up to sheriff’s offices.

“Back then we felt it was going to be a good idea. It was supported by a lot of different factions,” Walters said. “It’s meant to have a little burden on those individuals.”

Again in 2019, it garnered enough support from lawmakers to be reinstated.

“With drinking and driving there are two parts: the drinking and the driving. Most of our provisions deal with the driving aspect of it,” said 2019 judiciary committee member Rep. Art Washut, R-Casper. “The 24/7 program was our tool that focuses on the drinking aspect.”

Because the rules are left up to county law enforcement, each program looks slightly different. In Campbell and Fremont counties, timing is crucial.

“Campbell County and Fremont County sheriffs run their 24/7 programs differently from Teton County and arrest participants for being late by 1 minute or more,” the ACLU said in a press release. “This is because the arrest statute is vague and gives arresting officers sole discretion in determining a violation depriving participants of their liberty without due process as required by the Fourteenth Amendment.”

If you are randomly selected for a test in Campbell County, you must arrive between 6 a.m. and 8:45 a.m.

“If you’re later than 8:45, you’re going to jail,” Serna said.

Serna says she has been sober from meth since Feb. 16, but life hasn’t been easy.

“I was working at Family Dollar. Now I just take care of my dogs. I’m getting ready to look for a place because we’re getting evicted and I have knee surgery on the 11th,” she said. “Its exhausting. I’m 51 years old and stressed to the hilt.”

The nightly calls don’t help, she said.

“I hate it. You should be able to have a good night’s sleep. It gets to you sometimes. I got to the point where I was just so tired I didn’t even want to do nothing during the day.”

On the night her phone service was cut off and she realized she had no way of calling in, Serna said she “felt a drop in [her] stomach.”

“You stress out not so much for the test, but missing the call,” she said.

