AG filing seeks to limit scope of Manlove charge

The filing again says that, regardless, potential FLSA violations would fall outside the board’s jurisdiction, and the board has historically waited for the appropriate fact finder – in this case, the Department of Labor – to decide whether a law was broken, or for an attorney to plead guilty, before taking any action.

Further, the filing says, if the board made findings about FLSA violations or personnel matters, the state could potentially be bound by those findings in future private action.

Mark Gifford, attorney for the Wyoming State Bar, said he disagreed that the alleged FLSA violations and personnel matters fell outside of the board’s jurisdiction because they “constitute conduct prejudicial to the administration of justice,” which violates the Rules of Professional Conduct.

He also said the alleged violations of Rule 1.1 “pertain to alleged incompetence in discharging Ms. Manlove’s duties as an elected prosecutor,” including the specific conduct described in the formal charge.

A response to the petition will be filed with the Supreme Court within 15 days, Gifford said. After that, the court will decide how to proceed.

The Attorney General’s office certified that the petition had not been filed in an attempt to delay proceedings.