Albany County prosecutors criminally charge four people for suspected quarantine violation

Albany County prosecutors on Wednesday charged four roommates in criminal court in connection with a suspected violation of a quarantine order because of exposure to the novel coronavirus.
The misdemeanor citations came on the basis of a state law that allows criminal prosecution for violations of orders issued by Dr. Alexia Harrist, the state public health office. Quarantine orders like those issued to the four women facing charges typically state why a person is thought to have contracted COVID-19 and order the recipient to remain at home and avoid close contact with non-household members.
Court documents filed in the case on Wednesday state that health officials on May 22 issued such orders to three of the four defendants: Darbi Buckmiller, Rachel Gaydos and Alexanna Dewaard. On Monday, officials issued an order to Hannah Siderfin, who — according to court documents — lives with her co-defendants in a East Garfield Street house on the edge of the University of Wyoming campus.
The four women were recorded on video Tuesday at Lake Hattie with an unidentified man, according to the documents. The videos, according to the documents, were posted to the social media website Snapchat and then provided to Albany County Health Officer Jean Allais. The next day, Harrist authorized pursuit of criminal charges in the case.
The documents allege that all four women left their property at other times. Although those allegations are made generally in two of the filings, they specify that officials received reports that Dewaard went on Saturday to a grocery store on Grand Avenue in Laramie and Gaydos on Monday afternoon went to the same store.
Three of the women were apparently students at the school. In a Thursday press release, the University of Wyoming wrote that it was working with legal and public health authorities in connection with citations for violation of isolation issued to three students. The school said it was looking into whether the students visited any university facilities and would notify people with whom they could have interacted.
“We support local law enforcement and public health officials in their efforts to enforce restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic,” acting President Neil Theobald said in a written statement. “We continue to urge our students and employees to follow all public health guidelines, and we are serious about the measures being taken to prevent the spread of the virus in our community. Our expectation is that the students will learn from this experience — and that our student body as a whole will exhibit the UW Cowboy characteristics of working together to keep our campus and community safe.”
Twelve of the 22 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Albany County have been reported in the last six days, and a university spokesperson said earlier this week that “a number” of University of Wyoming students living off-campus had contracted COVID-19.
Star-Tribune staff writer Davis Potter contributed to this report.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.