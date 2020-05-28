Albany County prosecutors criminally charge four people for suspected quarantine violation

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Albany County prosecutors on Wednesday charged four roommates in criminal court in connection with a suspected violation of a quarantine order because of exposure to the novel coronavirus.

The misdemeanor citations came on the basis of a state law that allows criminal prosecution for violations of orders issued by Dr. Alexia Harrist, the state public health office. Quarantine orders like those issued to the four women facing charges typically state why a person is thought to have contracted COVID-19 and order the recipient to remain at home and avoid close contact with non-household members.

Court documents filed in the case on Wednesday state that health officials on May 22 issued such orders to three of the four defendants: Darbi Buckmiller, Rachel Gaydos and Alexanna Dewaard. On Monday, officials issued an order to Hannah Siderfin, who — according to court documents — lives with her co-defendants in a East Garfield Street house on the edge of the University of Wyoming campus.

The four women were recorded on video Tuesday at Lake Hattie with an unidentified man, according to the documents. The videos, according to the documents, were posted to the social media website Snapchat and then provided to Albany County Health Officer Jean Allais. The next day, Harrist authorized pursuit of criminal charges in the case.