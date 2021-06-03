Albany County Sheriff's officer Derek Colling resigns

Derek Colling, the Albany County Sheriff's officer who shot and killed Robbie Ramirez in 2018, has resigned from the office.
Sheriff Aaron Appelhans confirmed on Thursday that the corporal had resigned, effective on Wednesday.
Colling is at the center of a wrongful death lawsuit brought by Ramirez's mother, Debra Hinkel.
He was cleared by a grand jury, convened by former County Attorney Peggy Trent, for the shooting.
At the time of his resignation, he had been assigned to the Albany County Jail as a detention deputy since March. Colling started at the office in 2012, also as a detention deputy, before being promoted to patrol deputy and eventually corporal under former Sheriff Dave O'Malley.
Before coming to Laramie, Colling was a police officer in Las Vegas, where he killed two people on the job. Recent calls for police reform in Albany County have questioned why he was hired given his record.
“When an officer who engaged in misconduct leaves their position because they feel the walls closing in on them, the only way to ensure that they don’t take up employment somewhere else is to have that officer’s certification revoked. With the history that Colling has, it is imperative that he be decertified by POST to protect other communities,” Rep. Karlee Provenza, D-Laramie, said in a release Thursday. Provenza is the executive director of Albany County for Proper Policing (ACoPP).
Colling was a sheriff's deputy when he shot and killed Ramirez.
According to ACoPP, his resignation is the third in Albany County related to Ramirez's killing. O'Malley resigned his post in September 2020, and Trent left in May 2021.
“There’s a lot of work ahead of us to ensure that I’m not having to help someone else get justice for their child," Hinkel told ACoPP, "but for now I can take a breath and take another step towards justice for my son."
Appelhans declined to comment further on the resignation, and said he did not know anything about Colling's future plans.
"We're looking to diversify our workforce," Appelhans said. "So we're definitely giving preference to underrepresented populations that want to apply and looking to get into law enforcement... women, people of color, veterans."
This story will be updated.