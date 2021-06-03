Albany County Sheriff's officer Derek Colling resigns

Derek Colling, the Albany County Sheriff's officer who shot and killed Robbie Ramirez in 2018, has resigned from the office.

Sheriff Aaron Appelhans confirmed on Thursday that the corporal had resigned, effective on Wednesday.

Colling is at the center of a wrongful death lawsuit brought by Ramirez's mother, Debra Hinkel.

He was cleared by a grand jury, convened by former County Attorney Peggy Trent, for the shooting.

At the time of his resignation, he had been assigned to the Albany County Jail as a detention deputy since March. Colling started at the office in 2012, also as a detention deputy, before being promoted to patrol deputy and eventually corporal under former Sheriff Dave O'Malley.

Before coming to Laramie, Colling was a police officer in Las Vegas, where he killed two people on the job. Recent calls for police reform in Albany County have questioned why he was hired given his record.

