Alec Baldwin asks judge to toss defamation suit filed by McCollum family

A lawyer for Alec Baldwin is again seeking to toss a defamation lawsuit filed against the actor by the family of a Wyoming Marine who was killed in Afghanistan.

The sister and widow of Rylee McCollum first sued Baldwin for defamation in January. Their attorneys allege he’d subjected them to online harassment by reposting a photo shared by McCollum’s sister Roice, who attended a protest of the presidential election on Jan. 6, 2021. He also called her an "insurrectionist" in a comment attached to the post. The family says they received harmful messages and death threats as a result of his actions.

A Wyoming judge tossed the suit over jurisdictional issues earlier this year. The McCollum family refiled the claim in New York, and now Baldwin is again seeking its dismissal.

In a motion filed Wednesday, Baldwin’s attorneys said he was expressing his views on a matter of public concern -- namely the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol -- which is protected political speech.

“Should we open the courthouse for claims against everyone who publicly referred to Jan. 6 as an “insurrection” -- the Democratic Party, some members of the Republican Party, Senator [Mitch] McConnell, President [Joe] Biden, nearly every major news organization, and more?” the motion states. “Would this case even exist if Baldwin were not a well-known actor?”

Attorneys for the family maintain Baldwin’s comments went beyond merely expressing a political opinion when he characterized Roice McCollum as an “insurrectionist.”

“We do not have to imagine if this statement was ultimately received as fact or opinion by BALDWIN’s followers,” the family’s lawyers say in the lawsuit. “It is crystal clear from the vitriol that ensued that his follwers (sic) clearly believed that ROICE—and by implication the McCollum family—was responsible for crimes against the United States government and the death of an officer.”

Baldwin privately reached out to Roice McCollum after her brother, Rylee, died in an August 2021 bombing at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. The Marine was from the Jackson area and was only weeks from becoming a father.

After hearing about Rylee’s death, Baldwin contacted Roice McCollum through Instagram and ultimately sent the family $5,000.

This January, she posted images on her Instagram account showing demonstrators in front of the Washington Monument on Jan. 6, 2021. Roice McCollum was at the demonstration, but did not participate or condone the riot that took place that day, her attorneys say in court documents.

Baldwin commented on the Instagram post, asking Roice whether she was the same person that he sent money to. The two later exchanged messages privately. Roice McCollum said she was protesting legally and had met with the FBI. Baldwin responded by criticizing her actions and ended the exchange by saying, “I reposted your photo. Good luck.”

The actor, who has 2.4 million Instagram followers at the time, resposted the photo, and in the caption, took issue with claims the protest was peaceful. In the comments, he called her an “insurrectionist.”

The family’s suit alleges the post and name-calling opened them up to a torrent of hostile and hateful messages. Examples posted with the lawsuit include one that says, “Get raped and die, worthless c***. Your brother got what he deserved.”

The suit was first filed in U.S. District Court in Wyoming. But a judge here tossed it in May, saying a Wyoming federal court had no jurisdiction over the case since Baldwin wrote the posts in New York, where he lives. Nor were the posts directed specifically at a Wyoming audience.

At the time, lawyers for the McCollums said they planned to refile the case in another jurisdiction. They did so in August in the federal court for southern New York.

The family filed an amended complaint at the beginning of November. Baldwin’s attorneys answered with a motion to dismiss on Wednesday. The judge in the case has yet to make a ruling on that request.