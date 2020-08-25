 Skip to main content
Amber Alert canceled after 6-month-old boy is found
Amber Alert canceled after 6-month-old boy is found

  • Updated
Lucas Warner

The Amber Alert for a 6-month-old boy thought to have been headed to Wyoming has been canceled, the Wyoming Highway Patrol announced late Tuesday morning.

Lucas James Warner has been located in Montana. It was believed that his babysitter, Hayli Emerson, and non-custodial father, Andrew Warner, abducted him Saturday in Columbia Falls, Montana. The two were believed to have been headed to either the Bob Marshall Wilderness, North Dakota, South Dakota or Wyoming.

The original alert was issued Saturday night just before midnight. An update was issued Sunday afternoon.

The alert said that Warner's father has bipolar disorder and is off his medication. "Lucas is beleived to be in danger as a court has ruled Andrew an unfit parent," the alert said.

The Highway Patrol's announcement did not provide additional details.

 
