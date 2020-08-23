Amber Alert issued for 6-month-old boy taken by non-custodial father

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

An Amber Alert has been issued for a 6-month old boy taken by his non-custodial father.

The father, 21-year-old Andrew Lawrence Warner, and baby sitter Hayli Emerson, 19, may be headed with the child to Wyoming, South Dakota, North Dakota or the Bob Marshall Wilderness in Montana.

The baby is identified as Lucas James Warner. He has blonde hair, blue eyes and weighs about 20 pounds. He was last seen Saturday.

The trio may be traveling in a white, 1998 Dodge Dakota pickup with dark pin striping, red interior and Montana license plate 720745A.

Authorities say Warner is bi-polar and off his medication. He was last seen in Columbia Falls, Montana.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Flathead County (Mont.) Sheriff's Office at 406-758-5610 or 911.

