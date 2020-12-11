Amber alert issued for boy who may be traveling through Wyoming

Police in Idaho Falls, Idaho, have issued an Amber Alert for a 10-year-old boy who may be traveling with a non-custodial parent through Wyoming or Colorado.

The boy, Derrick Rodriguez, was last seen at 5 p.m., according to a Facebook post from the Idaho Falls Police Department. His mother, Gabriella Rodrigeuez, allegedly took the boy without permission, authorities said.

The pair may be traveling from Idaho Falls to Colorado via Wyoming, police in Idaho Falls said. They might be using a 2006 blue Chrysler Sebring sedan with Colorado license plate DHR259 or a black 90s model Ford Expedition.

Derek Jesus Abitia Rodriguez is described an Hispanic boy with brown hair and brown eyes, 4 foot 8 inches tall, weighing 60 pounds. Gabriella Rodriguez, 30, is 5 foot 3 inches tall, with brown hair and brown eyes and a tattoo on the left side of her throat.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Idaho Falls police at 208-612-8619.

