Amber Alert issued for Idaho boy

Authorities in Idaho have issued an Amber Alert for a 6-year-old boy who was abducted near Twin Falls.

Kingston Solis was last seen on the 300 block of East Ave I in Jerome, Idaho, and is believed to be in danger.

The boy is white, with black hair and brown eyes. He is 4 feet tall and weighs 80 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, gray shoes and a black and red Avengers backpack. He is missing his two front teeth.

Authorities suspect he might be with Lucy Elena Mendoza. She is a white woman who is 5 feet tall and weighs 130 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

They might be traveling in a white, 2018 Kia Stinger with Idaho license plate "ROXIEE."

Mendoza is living out of her car and using apps on her phone to make calls, authorities say.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

