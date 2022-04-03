 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
breaking

Amber Alert issued for two children last seen in Buffalo

  • Updated
  • 0

An Amber Alert has been issued for two children who were last seen in Buffalo. 

Authorities say Aspen Marie Roth, 4, and Serenity Ann Naslaund, 2, were taken by their non-custodial mother, Alexis Roth. 

They were last seen at 10 a.m. in Buffalo and may be traveling to Grand Prairie, Texas, according to the alert. They are apparently traveling with a 3-month old that Alexis Roth does have custody of.

Alexis Roth is described as a white female, 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighing 120 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was driving a white, 2009 Dodge Caravan with Wyoming license plate 16-9068.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

