Amber Alert issued for Wyoming girl

The Wind River Police Department has issued an Amber Alert for a missing girl from the Wind River Reservation.

Savone M. Jorgenson, 6, was last seen at 11 p.m. Monday. When someone checked on her Tuesday morning, she was not in her room. Her window was open and her clothes were missing.

Jorgenson is 3 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 100 pounds. She has black hair, black eyes, a scar around her left eye and a missing front tooth. She was last seen wearing a gray shirt with yellow sleeves.

Anyone with information should call 911 or the Wind River Police Department at 307-332-6880.

