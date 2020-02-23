Assaults at state hospital down, but still a problem

Assaults by patients on nurses, CNAs, security personnel and other patients have persisted over the last five years and have resulted in local police officers being called to assist dozens of times. In 2017, police responded to reports of assaults 41 times, a nine-year high, and two more than in 2016, when Shillcox made Mead aware of the problems at the hospital.

Shillcox said he wrote Mead as a concerned citizen. In October of 2016 there had already been 27 assaults reported to the Evanston Police Department; 12 of those assaults were patient-on-patient and 15 assaults were patient-on-employee. These were only the assaults reported to the police, and many of them ended with trips to the local emergency room because of serious injury.

Shillcox said that many times when he was taking a report as a police officer at the WSH from a victim of an assault, other staff would admit they had been assaulted by the same patient in the past. When he asked why they didn’t report it, they said they had been told it would do no good and that it was pointless.

Mead sent Shillcox’s letter to Tom Forsland, then-director of the Wyoming Department of Health, who responded on Nov. 18, 2016.

