CODY (WNE) — Carolyn Aune has been found guilty of murder in the first degree by recklessly inflicting physical injury on 2-year-old Paisleigh Williams.

Jurors made the decision on Thursday following around 4 hours of deliberation.

Though not found guilty of intentionally inflicting the blunt force trauma that separated Paisleigh's intestines, and ultimately ended her life, Aune was found guilty of recklessly inflicting physical injury by not seeking prompt medical care for Paisleigh.

District Court Judge Bobbi Overfield ordered a pre-sentencing investigation to be completed before a sentencing hearing is scheduled.