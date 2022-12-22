Aune joins Williams in objecting to joint murder trial

CODY (WNE) — Carolyn Aune, one of the two Cody residents being charged with first-degree murder of 2-year-old Paisleigh Williams, has joined co-defendant Moshe Williams in filing a motion objecting to a joint trial.

Williams’ counsel had filed a motion in August, objecting to a joint trial and requesting his trial be separate from Aune’s.

On Dec. 13, Elisabeth Trefonas, Aune’s counsel, also filed a motion to sever the case from Williams.

“Ms. Aune joins defendant Williams in his argument asserting that a joint trial will result in prejudice,” the motion said. “Bootstrapping these co defendants together attempts to convict Ms. Aune based on prejudice and does not ensure her fundamental right to a fair trial.”

According to the motion, Trefonas argued that presenting Williams’ competency evaluation to a jury could be prejudicial to Aune.

Trefonas also filed a motion on Aune’s behalf saying she objected to having Williams’ second competency evaluation withheld from her.

“Defendant Aune has objected to the first evaluation being withheld from her review,” the motion said. “Defendant objects to the second evaluation being withheld from her on the same basis.”

Williams was ordered to undergo a mental competency evaluation in August, which was completed.

However, the court granted Williams’ counsel’s motion to complete a second evaluation following “inadequacies” in the Wyoming State Hospital’s original report, the motion said.

Aune’s attorney also requested that Aune’s case be allowed to proceed ahead of Williams’, because it is unknown how long it will take to complete Williams’ second evaluation.

“Allowing Ms. Aune to proceed to trial would not only resolve her charge, it may actually assist in resolving defendant Williams’ case as well,” the motion said.

As of Dec. 19, a hearing on Trefonas’ motion had not yet been scheduled.