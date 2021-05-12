Bar tribunal finds 7 conduct violations by Wyoming prosecutor in 2015 trial

He also said that when he was put back on the case after the Wyoming Supreme Court reversed Black’s conviction in 2017, citing misconduct in the trial, he was inaccurate and failed to follow up on orders to secure those records.

“He had this period of time where he was not functioning at the gold standard, or even other standards, of a prosecutor,” Kline said Wednesday. “He acknowledges that.”

Hinckley said since 2017, he’d had several opportunities to settle the misconduct charges without facing a formal tribunal, but didn’t take them because every proposal included money to be paid to Black.

“He got a Christmas gift from my screw-ups,” Hinckley said Monday. “I didn’t beat up (the victim), I didn’t cause this problem, and I don’t owe him any money.”

On the charges alleging Hinckley had made an extrajudicial statement to the press by sending a letter from Black to the Jackson Hole News&Guide, Kline maintained that Hinckley did not know how the paper got a hold of the letter from his personal casefile.

During questioning, Hinckley and other witnesses including the lead detective on the case said that the Facebook and Verizon records would not have changed the outcome of the trial.

Because he had reason to believe nothing substantial would be found in those records, Hinckley said the judge’s order for them, which went unanswered even as the case went to trial, was an improper order. His mistake, Gifford and Kline agreed, was telling the judge he would execute the order rather than filing a response outlining his issues with it.

