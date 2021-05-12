Bar tribunal finds 7 conduct violations by Wyoming prosecutor in 2015 trial

A Wyoming State Bar tribunal has found a former Teton County prosecutor violated seven rules of professional conduct in a 2015 trial that sentenced a man to life in prison.
Becket Hinckley was charged with failing to seek court-ordered records, disobeying a direct order from a judge, lying in court about the status of those records, sharing a letter from the defendant with local media and making inappropriate comments during the trial.
By the time Hinckley’s lawyer, Cheyenne attorney Steve Kline, finished his closing statements on Wednesday, Hinckley had conceded to four of the nine counts of misconduct brought against him. Those nine counts stem from eight different rules of professional conduct
A three-person Board of Professional Responsibility panel found "clear and convincing evidence" of three other violations: knowingly making false statements in court, failing to take action on the records, and failing to follow up with law enforcement to issue search warrants or preservation letters for the records.
In a 2017 opinion, the Wyoming Supreme Court also found evidence of misconduct in the original trial.
Even before his case was brought before the Board of Professional Responsibility, Hinckley had admitted his failure to seek the records, his lack of diligence throughout the case and his professional misconduct that may have prejudiced those involved in the trial.
During Kline’s closing statements, Hinckley also conceded he had failed to comply with an explicit order from Teton County Judge Timothy Day to procure those Facebook and Verizon records. In admitting that violation, Hinckley also admits “knowing disobedience” of the court, which bar counsel Mark Gifford said would be an important consideration when deciding which sanctions to impose on the former prosecutor.
The tribunal tasked with determining Hinckley’s guilt and subsequent discipline is made up of three volunteers — a lawyer, a retired judge and a layperson.
On Monday, the tribunal heard testimony from Hinckley himself and Josh Black, the defendant in the assault case who received a life sentence after a jury convicted him in 2015. Because Black had three prior felonies in California, two of them violent, he was designated a “habitual criminal,” which under Wyoming law meant he was sentenced to life on a charge which otherwise carries a maximum of 10 years in prison.
Hinckley admitted Monday that his conduct during the trial was “sloppy and negligent.” Gifford cited in his closing statements on Wednesday nine instances where Hinckley told the court he had and would do everything he could to get those records but did not follow through.
He also said that when he was put back on the case after the Wyoming Supreme Court reversed Black’s conviction in 2017, citing misconduct in the trial, he was inaccurate and failed to follow up on orders to secure those records.
“He had this period of time where he was not functioning at the gold standard, or even other standards, of a prosecutor,” Kline said Wednesday. “He acknowledges that.”
Hinckley said since 2017, he’d had several opportunities to settle the misconduct charges without facing a formal tribunal, but didn’t take them because every proposal included money to be paid to Black.
“He got a Christmas gift from my screw-ups,” Hinckley said Monday. “I didn’t beat up (the victim), I didn’t cause this problem, and I don’t owe him any money.”
On the charges alleging Hinckley had made an extrajudicial statement to the press by sending a letter from Black to the Jackson Hole News&Guide, Kline maintained that Hinckley did not know how the paper got a hold of the letter from his personal casefile.
During questioning, Hinckley and other witnesses including the lead detective on the case said that the Facebook and Verizon records would not have changed the outcome of the trial.
Because he had reason to believe nothing substantial would be found in those records, Hinckley said the judge’s order for them, which went unanswered even as the case went to trial, was an improper order. His mistake, Gifford and Kline agreed, was telling the judge he would execute the order rather than filing a response outlining his issues with it.