Bill would ban releasing mugshots before a conviction in Wyoming

If you’re arrested and booked into jail in Wyoming, your mugshot becomes public record.

That means that before you get a chance to plead or have your case heard in court, your picture — often in an orange jumpsuit — can be printed in the newspaper, posted online and requested by any member of the public.

A proposed bill would change that.

House Bill 51, to be introduced during the legislative session beginning today, would ban the release of mugshots until a conviction, with some public safety exceptions. A law with similar guidelines went into effect in Oregon at the beginning of the year.

Bill sponsor Rep. Chad Banks, D-Rock Springs, said that in the digital age mugshots posted online will likely be there forever, and tend to come up as one of the first results when you search someone’s name. And, he said, the photos are often taken on “arguably one of the worst days” of someone’s life.

Those images can hurt someone’s chances at getting a job or tarnish their reputation, Banks said, and their release is especially unnecessary for those arrested for a crime they didn’t commit.

“It really comes down to fairness,” Banks said, “treating folks fair and not convicting folks in the media and on social media before truly (trying their case).”

Banks said that many digital-first media outlets, including some in his own Sweetwater County, post arrest logs and mugshots online first thing in the morning. Scrolling through their Facebook pages, those posts tend to get a lot of likes, shares and comments.

Josh Black, who was arrested in Jackson in 2014 on charges of assault, said that attorneys had trouble finding jurors for his 2015 trial who hadn’t seen his face in the local news.

“They asked, has anyone ever checked the jail website?” Black said. “And the majority of the crowd raised their hand ... they started running out of jurors, so they just had to say they would be unbiased.”

The longer he was in jail awaiting trial, Black said, the higher up on the jail log his picture got.

Even the composition of a mugshot can influence the public’s opinion, said Jon Guy, who was arrested in Laramie in 2004. Most mugshots are taken after the subject is made to change out of street clothes, Guy said, further perpetuating the “criminal” image.

“Nobody thinks that people who are arrested aren’t guilty,” Guy said. “Even if you are guilty ... how does that serve the public to have a picture of me?”

The bill provides a few exceptions that would allow a mugshot to be released if a judge or law enforcement agency deems them “a fugitive or an imminent threat” or if its release would help find the person if not in custody.

“The (bill) is an excellent starting place,” Black said. “Isn’t it ‘innocent until proven guilty?’”

Follow city and crime reporter Ellen Gerst on Twitter at @ellengerst.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.