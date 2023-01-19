Bill would require Wyoming Board of Parole members to live in Wyoming

There are no educational, occupational or state residency standards for those appointed to serve on the Wyoming Board of Parole, but that may change as a new bill would require members to be residents of the state while they hold the position.

The bill would make it so that a person appointed to the board must be a resident of Wyoming for at least one year prior and during their six-year term. The only existing requirement is that the seven members appointed by the governor cannot make-up more than 75% of the same political party, which raises questions about who is deemed qualified to make decisions that affect the entire state’s correctional system.

“They are very minimal when it comes to what’s required to serve or to be considered to be appointed by the governor of Wyoming compared to other states,” bill sponsor Rep. Rachel Rodriguez-Williams, R-Cody, said Wednesday, when the bill was heard by the House Minerals Committee. “Other states do have educational requirements, work experience requirements, residency requirements, etc.”

Wyoming “has always suffered a difficulty” in getting people to serve on any board, said committee chairman Rep. Donald Burkhart, Jr., R-Rawlins. The main concern he voiced was the potential of the new requirements making it more difficult for the state to find people to serve on the board.

The current Wyoming Board of Parole members, who did not oppose the bill, could not recall anyone that was not a resident while serving on the board, Margaret M. White, executive director of the parole board, said during the hearing.

But there was a case of this not too long ago, Daniel Fetsco, who served on the Wyoming Board of Parole for a decade, said during the hearing. The parole board used to travel to state correctional facilities by state plane.

“I can tell you there was a parole board member who tried to move out of state back when we had the jet. We had a parole board member who moved to California. He would fly back to Jackson to like his condo or his timeshare. The plane would come and get him there, and we would go to the hearings. But the other members got a little fed up with that and basically forced him to resign,” he said.

This state residency requirement “really doesn’t solve anything,” Fetsco said. It’s a baby step to draw attention to all the other parole board issues.

“States around us that are similar in size to us like South Dakota, for instance, they have qualifications that at least three members are attorneys; In Montana, they have a list of qualifications,” he said. “Here we have none, and I can tell you it was an issue at times.”

There is also a lack of public transparency, Fetsco said. The board doesn’t publish annual reports the public can easily access, and from his experience, the appointments to the positions are highly politicized.

For example, the Pennsylvania Board of Parole has data going back 30 years, which they update monthly online. The Wyoming Board of Parole website’s “board planning and reports” section is completely blank.

The committee voted unanimously to pass the measure, but it still has to clear several other votes in the House and Senate before it can become law.