Body found in Sweetwater County near Flaming Gorge Reservoir

Sweetwater County sheriff's detectives are investigating a death after a man's body was found unattended near Flaming Gorge Reservoir.

The man, who was in his camper, was near the Anvil Draw area. Deputies went to the area Sunday after someone found the body, which had likely been there for months, the Sweetwater County Sheriff's Office said in a Tuesday news release.

The announcement did not identify the man; investigators and the coroner's office are still identifying next of kin.

Investigators do not currently believe there is anything suspicious about the death.

Further details will be released "as appropriate," the sheriff's office said. Anyone with information about the case should call Detective Sutton at 307-922-5343.

