Budget cuts could throw State Public Defender's office back into constitutional crisis

Without the annual conference, Wyoming public defenders “will have to pay for their own training and will have to figure out each of their case schedules with each court” moving forward.

The cuts will also impact the state’s Guardian Ad Litem office, which provides legal representation for children involved in abuse and neglect cases, among others. The office, which was formally separated from the public defender’s office earlier this year due to the potential for conflicts of interest, had nearly $500,000 cut from its total budget.

Most of those eliminated funds were for contract attorneys to help serve in the office. The reductions, according to budget documents, “increase the likelihood that the Office of Guardian ad Litem will not be able to function, and children will go without counsel.”

“Cuts to contracts will likely result in only being able to provide one GAL attorney in each county or multiple counties at caseloads of several hundred children,” the document states.

In Laramie County, where $80,000 has been cut for the contracts, there are currently more than 250 open juvenile cases.

Lozano, who was appointed temporary director of the GAL office in July, had not responded to a request for comment by press time.