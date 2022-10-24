Campbell County man bound over on kidnapping charges

GILLETTE (WNE) — A man accused of hitting and dragging his girlfriend and keeping her inside their home for several days waived his preliminary hearing Oct. 6 and was bound over to District Court.

Jason John Black, 48, was bound over on two counts of felony kidnapping, two misdemeanor counts of domestic battery and destruction of property related to the alleged kidnapping in May.

He was also bound over on felony meth possession stemming from his Aug. 31 arrest in Rozet, where he was found with 8 grams of meth when arrested on a warrant.

While arguing with his girlfriend May 15 about her not returning home the night before, Black allegedly grabbed her mouth and neck from behind while she was in the driveway trying to leave and dragged her back inside the house, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed in the case.

Black then allegedly locked the doors, tackled her and smashed her phone and watch so that she could not call anyone.

When she tried leaving their home later that day, she again made it to the driveway and was grabbed and dragged back into the house, at which point Black threatened to kill her if she tried leaving again, according to court documents.

She was able to leave the house five days later on May 20 after Black had left the home. She had two black eyes and multiple other bruises.

A warrant was issued for Black’s arrest and he was contacted by law enforcement last month in Rozet.

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Black on Aug. 31 in Rozet after receiving information that he was working at a business there and living on-site.