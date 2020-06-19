Case against retired bishop now in limbo as DA tells police he will again review investigation

But the alleged victim at the center of this case has said the only reason he communicated with Biegler is because the bishop flew out to meet him, told him he believed him and promised to pursue Hart. Ricken and Etienne never undertook those efforts, the man said.

Messages sent to Ricken's spokeswoman asking why he took no action and if he regretted that decision were not returned earlier this week. A spokeswoman for the Seattle archdiocese, where Etienne now serves as archbishop, said the cleric was on vacation and wouldn't be able to answer questions about his record with Hart.

'Stunned' by decision

The alleged victim at the center of the case told the Star-Tribune previously that he was "stunned" by Itzen's decision not to proceed. He said he was never contacted by the prosecutor and has struggled to get questions answered by the prosecutor's office. A second man who said Hart abused him in Wyoming, who also asked that he not be named, said he spoke with Cheyenne police for 45 minutes last year and was never contacted again.

Darrel Hunter, whose two now-deceased brothers said they were abused by Hart beginning in the 1960s, told the Star-Tribune earlier this week that he, too, spoke to Cheyenne police about what happened to his family.