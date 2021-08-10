Case of toddler’s murder sent to district court

CHEYENNE (WNE) — The case of a man accused of killing a local 2-year-old and then putting his body in a dumpster was found to have probable cause Friday morning and will be heard in Laramie County District Court.

Wyatt Dean Lamb appeared in Laramie County Circuit Court for a preliminary hearing, with Judge Sean Chambers finding cause to bind the case over to district court, which handles felony criminal cases.

During the hearing, Cheyenne Police Detective Jeremy Walker testified as the witness for the prosecution, led by Laramie County District Attorney Leigh Anne Manlove. He was later cross-examined by Lamb’s attorneys, State Public Defender Diane Lozano and Brandon Booth.

Lamb’s bond remained at $1 million cash, originally set at his initial court appearance in June.

His next appearance will be his arraignment in district court, but the time and date have yet to be announced.

Lamb is currently charged with first-degree murder and 10 felony counts of child abuse with injury.

The murder charge carries a maximum sentence of life in prison or death, with each child abuse charge carrying a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison or a $10,000 fine.