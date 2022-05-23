 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Casper man gets 45-year sentence for child pornography production

A judge has sentenced a Casper man to 45 years in prison for producing child pornography.

Forensic analysis showed Daniel Hendricks, 33, had sexually abused an infant in order to create and distribute child pornography, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for Wyoming. 

U.S. District Judge Scott Skavdahl sentenced Hendricks on May 10.

The criminal investigation of Hendricks began after Facebook reported he was sharing child pornography on its platform, the U.S. Attorney's Office said. The Wyoming Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force searched his home and devices, leading to the forensic analysis that showed he had been sexually abusing an infant.

