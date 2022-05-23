Casper man gets 45-year sentence for child pornography production

Forensic analysis showed Daniel Hendricks, 33, had sexually abused an infant in order to create and distribute child pornography, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for Wyoming.

The criminal investigation of Hendricks began after Facebook reported he was sharing child pornography on its platform, the U.S. Attorney's Office said. The Wyoming Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force searched his home and devices, leading to the forensic analysis that showed he had been sexually abusing an infant.