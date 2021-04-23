Casper man sentenced to 10 years in meth bust

A Casper man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison in federal court for distributing more than 20 pounds of methamphetamine.

Glen Roy Wayt, 66, was found to be selling the drug out of a maintenance shop in Bar Nunn. When he was arrested in March 2017, officers reportedly also found around $18,000 in cash in his car.

Wayt will be placed on supervised release for five years following his release. Federal District Court Judge Alan Johnson also ordered him to pay $400 in restitution in the case.

An investigation by the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation determined Wayt had been receiving shipments of methamphetamine from California and Arizona.

According to a release from the United States Attorney’s Office on Friday, Wayt fled the state after his arrest in 2017. He was also reportedly convicted for “nearly identical conduct” in 2000, when he was sentenced to 121 months in federal prison.

“This effort underscores the power of combined forces across multiple borders. These partnerships are vital in the war against methamphetamine and other drugs poisoning our citizens,” said U.S. Attorney Bob Murray in Friday’s release. “We are committed to removing such criminals in order to protect Wyoming communities, like Casper.”

