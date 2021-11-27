Casper man shoots person trying to forcefully enter a home, police say

A Casper man shot a person who was attempting to forcefully enter a home in Cheyenne, police there said.

The man who was shot fled the scene. Officers later found him at a Motel 6 in Cheyenne, suffering from a gunshot wound, police said. He was taken by ambulance to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center.

The shooting occurred at about 9:30 p.m. Friday at a home on the 3800 block of Greenway Street on the city's east side. Police were told a 51-year-old man from Cheyenne tried to force his way inside a home through the front door.

The Casper man, identified only as a 33-year-old, ordered the suspect to leave several times, police said. The 51-year-old man, whose name was not released, refused to comply, and when he continued to try and force his way inside, the Casper man retrieved a gun and shot through the door.

That, police said, prompted the suspect to flee. Authorities did not detail his injuries or condition.

The case remains under investigation, police said.

