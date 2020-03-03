Casper man who opened fire at Wyoming Medical Center intends to appeal conviction

The Casper man who was convicted of three charges last year after he opened fire in Wyoming Medical Center has filed notice that he plans to appeal his convictions to the state Supreme Court.
Mitchell Taylor was convicted of two counts of aggravated assault and one count of property damage in July after a weeklong trial. He admitted to firing a gun seven times in WMC in March 2019; he has said he was overdosing on LSD and that he didn't realize he was firing in the direction of two WMC employees.
He was sentenced to six to nine years in prison in November.
Taylor has until the end of March to file his appeal. He will be represented in his appeal by Diane Lozano, the state public defender, and Kirk Allan Morgan, a Cheyenne attorney. A message left for Lozano was not returned Tuesday. Another message sent to Attorney General Bridget Hill was also not returned.
During the trial, Taylor's then-attorney Joe Cole argued that his client couldn't be convicted of aggravated assault because he wasn't intentionally shooting at another person and had no intent to threaten or harm them.
Natrona County District Attorney Dan Itzen, who prosecuted the case, called Taylor's defense "ridiculous" and said that Taylor repeatedly fired the gun down a hallway where the two employees were showed intent.
Taylor didn't hit anybody during the incident. He said he intended to seek care, got lost and decided to shoot himself in the leg to prove he was still alive. He claimed to not realize the employees were even human; he said he thought one was a mannequin.
Taylor was not allowed to mention the fact that he was high on LSD at his trial.