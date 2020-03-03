Casper man who opened fire at Wyoming Medical Center intends to appeal conviction

The Casper man who was convicted of three charges last year after he opened fire in Wyoming Medical Center has filed notice that he plans to appeal his convictions to the state Supreme Court.

Mitchell Taylor was convicted of two counts of aggravated assault and one count of property damage in July after a weeklong trial. He admitted to firing a gun seven times in WMC in March 2019; he has said he was overdosing on LSD and that he didn't realize he was firing in the direction of two WMC employees.

He was sentenced to six to nine years in prison in November.

Taylor has until the end of March to file his appeal. He will be represented in his appeal by Diane Lozano, the state public defender, and Kirk Allan Morgan, a Cheyenne attorney. A message left for Lozano was not returned Tuesday. Another message sent to Attorney General Bridget Hill was also not returned.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}