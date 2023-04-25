The Wyoming Supreme Court ruled that the state’s Division of Criminal Investigation wrongly required a Casper man to register and remain on a sex offender registry for over three years.

James Bullard Minter was required to register in Wyoming on a misdemeanor sexual battery charge out of Georgia after he was flagged by customs for ordering a firearm suppressor. But, the high court found, DCI had insufficient evidence that Minter’s crime qualified as a “registerable offense” under the Wyoming Sex Offender Registration Act.

Minter was indicted by a grand jury in Effingham County, Georgia, on one count of felony child molestation of a nine-year-old in 1998, the ruling states. He pleaded not guilty.

The state of Georgia offered Minter a plea agreement nearly two years later, which reduced the charge against him to misdemeanor sexual battery with a recommended sentence of one year. He pleaded guilty under this agreement.

Minter was not required to register as a sex offender in Georgia, which was confirmed by the state’s registry, the ruling states.

In August 2007, he relocated to Gillette.

“When he arrived in Wyoming, he researched his obligation to register as a sex offender and found a Wyoming Supreme Court case that he read as saying only those convicted of a felony sex offense had to register in Wyoming,” the ruling states. “Because he was not convicted of a felony, Mr. Minter believed he was not required to register in Wyoming.”

Minter moved south to Casper three years later. He lived there another nine years without registering.

A U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agent notified DCI that it had intercepted a firearm suppressor addressed to Minter in 2019.

His criminal history was reviewed as a result. A DCI supervisor emailed the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office in December 2019, stating “...”they recommend that he register until we can get court documents. Even though it’s a misdemeanor he will still have to register,” the ruling states.

Minter did what was asked of him and registered as a sex offender that month, but filed a petition in district court to seek relief from this requirement.

The state of Wyoming, through the Natrona County District Attorney’s Office, joined Minter’s petition. They found Minter had remained a law-abiding citizen for 20 years, and requiring him to register at this point “seems unjust,” the ruling states.

Natrona County District Court ruled in Minter’s favor, as sexual battery is not a registerable offense in Wyoming. DCI then moved to intervene.

“It argued Mr. Minter had admitted the age of his victim, nine, and based on the victim’s age, his sexual battery conviction was the same or similar to second-degree sexual abuse of a minor…” the ruling states.

The district court granted DCI summary judgment that they had proper grounds to require Minter to register while awaiting additional information about his charges from Georgia. So, he appealed to the high court.

The Wyoming Supreme Court finally reversed his requirement to register last week, as DCI was working outside of its legal authority.

DCI may not use dismissed charges to determine the facts and circumstances out of which a conviction arose, and Wyoming statute does not authorize DCI to require an individual to register merely on suspicion that he or she might be an offender, the ruling states.

“For example, in this case, we do not know why nearly two years after Mr. Minter’s indictment, the Georgia prosecutor offered Mr. Minter a plea deal,” the ruling states. “It is certainly possible that the prosecutor was concerned with proving the charged conduct.”

Going forward, DCI will not be able to require someone to register as a sex offender before confirming that he or she was convicted of a registerable offense.