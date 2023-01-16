Casper police respond to three armed robberies Sunday night

The Family Dollar on CY Avenue, Kum & Go on 15th Street and the Big D gas station on 12th Street were robbed Sunday night, the Casper Police Department says.

The suspect in all three robberies appears to be the same person, police say.

Officers responded to the first robbery at the Family Dollar at approximately 7:30 p.m., according to a Monday morning press release. "An unknown male suspect entered the story and went directly to the checkout counter where he displayed a firearm to the clerk and demanded cash from the register," the release states.

During the investigation of the first robbery, shortly before 9 p.m., officers were sent to the Kum & Go on 15th and McKinley streets for the second report of a robbery. The suspect again went straight to the checkout and demanded money while "presenting what was believed to be a firearm in his jacket pocket," according to the release. The suspect was scared off as people pulled into the parking lot. He fled without any money.

Just minutes after the attempted robbery at Kum & Go, the suspect went to the Big D gas station, brandished a pistol and demanded money before fleeing on foot, the release says.

The Casper Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify the suspect, who they believe to still be armed and dangerous. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the department at 307-235-8286.