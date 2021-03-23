Casper police responded to 13 mask-related calls while mandates were in effect

In the roughly four months between Natrona County’s face mask order going into effect and the statewide mandate being lifted, Casper police responded to 13 calls related to mask enforcement.
That averages out to about three calls every four weeks. January saw the most activity with five mask-related calls, and February recorded four.
Of those, five came from Menards, three from the Casper Recreation Center and two from the Village Inn on Wyoming Boulevard. The others were in response to incidents at the 12-24 Club on Wolcott Street, Wyoming Medical Center and Summit Medical Center.
Just two calls came between the county order starting in mid-November and the imposition of a statewide mandate in early December. The first on record came just three days after the county order went into effect.
According to police records, most calls were relatively uneventful — no arrests were made, and in more than half of the cases the subject of the call was gone before any officers arrived.
Those who refused to wear masks cited their constitutional rights, claimed exemption based on vaccination status or gave misinformation about the virus to employees and officers, incident reports state.
“We respond to all calls for service, but in almost every situation we prefer to get compliance rather than enforcement,” Casper Police Chief Keith McPheeters said. “For stuff like this, the officer’s first intention is to educate and inform rather than resorting to fines and penalties and citations.”
On only two occasions did officers have to actually escort people from a location: once at the Recreation Center and one incident at Menards in which two people were taken off the property. All such incidents technically ban the person from reentering the business for life.
In a separate incident at Menards in February, a still-unidentified man shoved an employee with two hands after being asked to leave for not complying with the store’s mask requirement. The incident was recorded as an assault.
McPheeters said that the way the public health orders were written, both on the county and state level, any person could refuse to wear a mask citing health conditions.
The order pertaining to the mask mandate, which was lifted last week, required no proof to get that exemption, prompting some Wyoming sheriffs back in December to announce their departments wouldn’t be enforcing the order.
Similarly in Casper, McPheeters said officers were never going to walk down the street issuing citations for people without masks. The only time police could step in regarding masks was if a business called in with a complaint or a trespassing request in response to a customer refusing to comply with the business’ own face-covering rules.
“I think we got some unsung heroes out there, those customer service employees that dealt with a lot,” McPheeters said. “They were spoken harshly to, called names, and they were stuck in a position of, you know, they need to do their job. They need to keep their income in a time when other jobs are getting scarce.”
Police records show that one of the calls at the Rec Center came during a private birthday party in January that required all attendees to be masked. When a handful of adult men went maskless, the young employees of the center asked their supervisors to enforce the rule. After three requests, the men still reportedly refused to put on masks and refused to leave for around 20 minutes, citing their “constitutional rights” according to a report.
The supervisors told police, as recorded in the incident report, that they felt the department left them hanging by not sending an officer while the men were still there. Police said they were dealing with lots of calls and low staffing, and reportedly told a supervisor that if it happened again they should threaten to shut down the whole party until everyone complies.
Even now that the mandate has expired, businesses can still choose to require face coverings on their property. Since the department was responding to business complaints, and not technically enforcing the mask order, McPheeters said officers can still provide backup for businesses and employees enforcing their own rules if necessary.
As for his own force, McPheeters said the Casper Police Department will still “recommend” using masks while inside and when social distancing isn’t possible. Especially when going inside a citizen’s home, he said, officers are expected to mask up since they can’t know what kind of medical or other conditions the residents may be dealing with.