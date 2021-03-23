Casper police responded to 13 mask-related calls while mandates were in effect

“I think we got some unsung heroes out there, those customer service employees that dealt with a lot,” McPheeters said. “They were spoken harshly to, called names, and they were stuck in a position of, you know, they need to do their job. They need to keep their income in a time when other jobs are getting scarce.”

Police records show that one of the calls at the Rec Center came during a private birthday party in January that required all attendees to be masked. When a handful of adult men went maskless, the young employees of the center asked their supervisors to enforce the rule. After three requests, the men still reportedly refused to put on masks and refused to leave for around 20 minutes, citing their “constitutional rights” according to a report.

The supervisors told police, as recorded in the incident report, that they felt the department left them hanging by not sending an officer while the men were still there. Police said they were dealing with lots of calls and low staffing, and reportedly told a supervisor that if it happened again they should threaten to shut down the whole party until everyone complies.