Casper teenager pleads not guilty in shooting death

  • Updated
  • 0

CHEYENNE — Teenage cousins accused in last summer’s shooting death of a 14-year-old pleaded not guilty last week in Laramie County District Court.

Xavier Sanchez, 18, of Casper, appeared Thursday morning in front of Laramie County District Judge Peter Froelicher. He has been charged with attempted second-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.

Raymond M. Sanchez, 16, of Cheyenne, is being charged as an adult with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder. He appeared Friday afternoon in front of Laramie County District Judge Thomas Campbell.

Information collected by the Cheyenne Police Department points to the 14-year-old’s death having been the result of a gang-related conflict, or at least a conflict between two families.

According to court documents:

At 1:03 a.m. July 5, Cheyenne Police officers were dispatched to an apartment in the 1600 block of Taft Avenue in response to a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers observed a bullet hole in the door and a .45-caliber brass shell casing near the door.

Officers found a 14-year-old boy, identified as D.B. in the probable cause affidavit, lying on the floor with a large pool of blood to the right of his head. It was later determined D.B. had a suspected gunshot wound to his upper back.

The 14-year-old was pronounced dead by American Medical Response personnel at about 1:20 a.m.

Joshua Wolfson is the editor of the Casper Star-Tribune. Find him on Twitter @joshwolfson.

