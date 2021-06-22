Cercy accuser files federal lawsuit against him

Cercy has maintained his innocence through the investigation and trials. He testified at his first trial that he didn't have sexual contact with the woman. He did not take the stand at his second trial.

A message left for the woman's civil lawyer Marci Crank Bramlet on Tuesday was not immediately returned. Nor was a message left for Cercy's trial attorney.

Cercy's accuser had visited Alcova Reservoir on June 25, 2017. She spent the day boating and relaxing. At about 10 p.m., she and friends went to Cercy's lake house. There was a party happening at the time, and the woman was, the suit says, very intoxicated. She fell asleep on the couch shortly after arriving.

The lawsuit states the woman woke to find her clothes had been removed and Cercy sexually assaulting her on the couch sometime early the next morning. She pushed him away, according to the suit, and contacted friends for help.

Cercy, the suit claims, tried to convince her to stay. The woman left on foot and said Cercy pulled up alongside her in a side-by-side recreational vehicle and told her to get in. He drove her to a trailer belonging to one of her friends, the lawsuit states, in a reckless and dangerous manner before dropping her off a few trailers away.