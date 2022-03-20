Charge reduced in deadly accident near Pinedale

PINEDALE — An aggravated vehicular homicide charge filed against a Colorado man after a fatal collision on July 14, 2020, has been reduced to a misdemeanor and returned to Sublette County Circuit Court.

That day, Alex W. Smith’s white Ford 150 pickup crossed Highway 191’s center line near the Hoback Rim and collided with a blue 2006 Ford Mustang, killing its driver Gerald I. Fagerhaug of Castlerock, Colorado.

Smith was life-flighted after the collision; no one took any blood samples, focusing instead on saving his life, according to court records. That meant Smith’s suspected blood-alcohol concentration could not be proven at trial.

A search of Smith’s truck had found an open bottle of whiskey within reach, according to Wyoming Highway Patrol affidavit.

Smith initially faced two charges – aggravated vehicular homicide under the influence of alcohol and aggravated vehicular homicide with reckless driving.

He was arrested in late April 2021 and brought to Sublette County, where he pleaded not guilty and was released on $250,000 surety bond. Later, Sublette County Attorney Mike Crosson requested dismissal of the reckless driving charge, which 9th District Judge Marv Tyler allowed.

But on March 10, Crosson filed a motion to amend the felony charge against Smith to the misdemeanor of homicide by vehicle, saying Smith agreed to plead guilty to the reduced charge of “driving in a criminally negligent manner.”

Smith’s arraignment in Circuit Court is set for April 6.

Maximum penalties are one year in jail and $2,000 fine.

