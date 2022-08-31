Charges against WHP trooper cannot be released, Cheyenne PD says

A Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper arrested Tuesday faces felony charges, but authorities say they are legally prevented from releasing more information at this point.

On Tuesday, the highway patrol disclosed that Gabriel Testerman was arrested. He has been with the agency for 17 years, since August 2005, WHP spokesperson Sgt. Jeremy Beck said.

Testerman faces "more than one" felony count, Cheyenne police Sgt. Kevin Malatesta said Wednesday.

Due to the nature of the charges, the department cannot confirm which crime or crimes Testerman has been accused of.

"This is not special privilege because he's a trooper," Malatesta said. "This is just for all offenses of this nature."

The department could not confirm how many victims may be involved in Testerman's case. None of the potential charges are related to drugs or alcohol, according to Malatesta.

An investigation involving Testerman, a sergeant based in Cheyenne, began in May.

Wyoming Highway Patrol officials said in a statement Tuesday that Testerman was "removed from service" and put on administrative leave on May 2, when the agency learned about the investigation.

Testerman was arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday on a warrant related to that investigation, Malatesta said.