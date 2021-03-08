 Skip to main content
Cheyenne 13-year-old arrested in connection to teen's death
Cheyenne 13-year-old arrested in connection to teen's death

Cheyenne police have arrested a 13-year-old in connection to a 14-year-old found dead with a gunshot wound early Monday morning. 

A statement issued by police Monday said officers responded to a firearm incident around 3 a.m. to find the 14-year-old dead. 

The 13-year-old was arrested later Monday and taken to the Laramie County Juvenile Detention Center on charges of theft and manslaughter. The case remains under investigation at this time. 

