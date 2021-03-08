Cheyenne 13-year-old arrested in connection to teen's death

Cheyenne police have arrested a 13-year-old in connection to a 14-year-old found dead with a gunshot wound early Monday morning.
A statement issued by police Monday said officers responded to a firearm incident around 3 a.m. to find the 14-year-old dead.
The 13-year-old was arrested later Monday and taken to the Laramie County Juvenile Detention Center on charges of theft and manslaughter. The case remains under investigation at this time.
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Ellen Gerst
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today