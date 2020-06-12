Cheyenne bishop says alleged abuse victim still credible, despite DA's decision not to charge cleric

In 2002, the same victim who played a central role in this investigation spoke to a Cheyenne police investigator. The victim eventually stopped cooperating with that investigation because, he said, he was mistreated and felt attacked by the police (the now-retired police lieutenant who led that inquiry, Jeff Schulz, has previously declined to comment on the case). The 2002 investigation ended after Schulz and a Casper prosecutor dismissed the allegations outright.

In the decade that followed, the Kansas City diocese settled several court cases with alleged victims of Hart.

Rebecca Randles, the Kansas City attorney who represented a number of those victims in Missouri, said earlier this week that Itzen's decision was "devastating." She wondered how many children had to be abused before Hart faced criminal repercussions.

Hart's accuser also criticized those who stood by the cleric.

"What the guy needs in my opinion is for who he is to become known," the victim said earlier this week. "He needs the Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde personality. He’s groomed families for decades, he’s groomed officials and the police department and the Knights of Columbus and all the charities. ... He really helped my family out when we needed it. You know what else he did? He molested me.

"He is both of those things," he continued. "And that’s what needs to be known. That’s what needs to change for those people in Cheyenne who would say, 'Well I know him, and he would never do that.' Well, you don't, and he did."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.