Cheyenne bishop says alleged abuse victim still credible, despite DA's decision not to charge cleric

Wyoming's top Catholic official said Thursday that he continues to believe the alleged victim of retired bishop Joseph Hart was credible and that Hart had abused the man, despite a Casper prosecutor's decision not to charge the cleric.
"This decision not to pursue a criminal case does not mean that the victims are not credible," Bishop Steven Biegler said in a statement. "Once again, I commend the victims who have spoken courageously about their abuse."
Earlier this week, one of Hart's alleged victims told the Star-Tribune that he had been informed by the Natrona County District Attorney's Office that prosecutors would not be pressing charges against Hart, who the victim has accused of sexually abusing him in the 1970s, when Hart was bishop. The decision comes 26 months after Cheyenne police began investigating Hart and 10 months after the agency recommended that he be charged with sexual abuse.
The police investigation began after Biegler launched an independent inquiry into Hart, who has been retired since 2001. That investigation determined that the victim, as well as another man, had been abused by Hart. Since July 2018, four other men have come forward to say Hart abused them in Wyoming during his time as bishop. Those six men join at least 10 others who received settlements from the Diocese of Kansas City-St. Joseph, where Hart was posted before he came to Wyoming in 1976.
In his statement, Biegler wrote that the Wyoming diocese stands "behind the determination made by the Diocese of Cheyenne that allegations of sexual abuse against former Bishop Hart are credible."
Hart has denied all accusations of misconduct. His attorney, Tom Jubin, previously declined to comment this week.
Natrona County District Attorney Dan Itzen could not be reached for comment. He has previously declined to comment on the case. A Cheyenne police spokesman said Friday that the agency had received the paperwork from Itzen's office to make the closure of the case official. He declined to comment further, pending a meeting of police officials early next week.
Biegler wrote that the diocese "hopes that the D.A.'s office will offer an adequate account of the reason for its decision not to pursue criminal charges. This would assist the public in understanding why such a decision was reached."
That sentiment was echoed in a separate statement by James V. Johnston, Jr., the bishop of the Kansas City diocese. He called for Itzen to release more information about the decision.
"I echo the words of Cheyenne Bishop Steven Biegler that a decision not to pursue criminal prosecution does not mean that the victims involved are not credible," Johnston wrote. "Any victim who has courageously come forward to speak of their abuse is to be commended."
Johnston said he, too, stood by his diocese's determination that abuse allegations against Hart are credible.
Itzen's decision not to charge Hart surprised and disappointed the alleged victim. A victim advocate from Itzen's office called the victim at roughly 8 p.m. on Friday, June 5, shortly after the Star-Tribune published a story about the stalled investigation.
Cheyenne police had previously told the Star-Tribune that they believed that Hart and another suspect in the case were ready to be charged nearly a year ago. Itzen was appointed as special prosecutor in August after Laramie County District Attorney Leigh Ann Manlove recused herself.
Itzen's office had the case for 10 months, though prosecutors passed it back to Cheyenne police for several months for follow-up work. It's unclear what happened to prompt the closure of the investigation. The alleged victim said Itzen never spoke with him over the many months the prosecutor had the case. The accuser said he only knew Itzen's name because Manlove told him she was passing it along and because of newspaper reporting.
The alleged victim said he spent hours earlier this week attempting to talk to someone in the office, only to be repeatedly sent to voicemail and kept on hold. He had previously attempted to talk to Itzen earlier this year, without success.
The man repeatedly said he didn't want Hart, who is 88 and in poor health, to sit in a prison cell. But he did want him arrested and removed from the priesthood.
There is still a chance that removal could happen. Hart is apparently still facing an internal investigation within the church, which could lead to a trial and eventual expulsion from the priesthood. But the victim said he has received no update on the status of that process. In 2010, then-Wyoming bishop Paul Etienne recommended a similar investigation by the Vatican, but nothing came of it. Hart continues to live in a diocese-owned home. While he is unable to publicly celebrate mass and other church sacraments, he continues to be a member of the Catholic clergy.
Both Johnston, the bishop in Kansas City and Biegler, Wyoming's bishop, said in their statements that the canonical investigation into Hart at the Vatican was ongoing. But both also said they did not know the status of that process.
The victim criticized the complicity of the church during the course of Hart's allegation-plagued, 46-year career. Hart was promoted to auxiliary and later full bishop of Wyoming in 1976. A victim who came forward in the late 1980s and early 1990s said he was first abused by Hart in the early 1960s. The first public allegations against Hart came when he was midway through his term as bishop, but he was never removed or investigated. He briefly underwent psychological treatment in the early 1990s, but the church claimed he was cleared of any sexual misconduct concerns, and he returned to Cheyenne to continue leading the Catholic flock here.
In 2002, the same victim who played a central role in this investigation spoke to a Cheyenne police investigator. The victim eventually stopped cooperating with that investigation because, he said, he was mistreated and felt attacked by the police (the now-retired police lieutenant who led that inquiry, Jeff Schulz, has previously declined to comment on the case). The 2002 investigation ended after Schulz and a Casper prosecutor dismissed the allegations outright.
In the decade that followed, the Kansas City diocese settled several court cases with alleged victims of Hart.
Rebecca Randles, the Kansas City attorney who represented a number of those victims in Missouri, said earlier this week that Itzen's decision was "devastating." She wondered how many children had to be abused before Hart faced criminal repercussions.
Hart's accuser also criticized those who stood by the cleric.
"What the guy needs in my opinion is for who he is to become known," the victim said earlier this week. "He needs the Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde personality. He’s groomed families for decades, he’s groomed officials and the police department and the Knights of Columbus and all the charities. ... He really helped my family out when we needed it. You know what else he did? He molested me.
"He is both of those things," he continued. "And that’s what needs to be known. That’s what needs to change for those people in Cheyenne who would say, 'Well I know him, and he would never do that.' Well, you don't, and he did."
