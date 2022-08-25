Cheyenne day care worker to appeal manslaughter conviction

CHEYENNE (WNE) — A former Cheyenne day care worker sentenced to probation for her role in the death of an 8-month-old girl intends to appeal her felony conviction to the Wyoming Supreme Court.

Kristina Eileen Croy was sentenced in late July to five years of probation, with a suspended sentence of five to seven years imprisonment, by Laramie County District Judge Peter Froelicher.

She was also ordered to pay $5,482.04 in restitution.

Croy is also not allowed to care for any children under the age of 3 during her probationary period, excluding family members, and is not permitted to run a daycare or offer babysitting services.

In early April, a jury found Croy guilty of involuntary manslaughter in the September 2019 death of Malia Gavagan. Croy had been accused of placing the infant in a too-small swaddling device against her mother’s wishes and against state guidelines, leading to her death.

An autopsy report concluded that the infant’s position had prevented her from breathing properly, according to a probable cause affidavit.

After Croy’s sentencing, Marcia Bean, who prosecuted the case on behalf of the state, told the WTE that while the state believes “an imposed prison sentence was warranted,” the court has the final say.

Bean had asked for Croy to receive a prison sentence of three-and-a-half to 10 years. The judge rejected that proposal, in part because the crime was nonviolent and not intentional.

On Wednesday, Dion Custis, Croy’s attorney, said that he and his client will “draft an appeal brief with errors made at trial.”

Bean gave a statement to the WTE on Wednesday regarding the notice of appeal.

“I cannot conceive of any issue that will be successful on appeal,” she said. “Unfortunately, this just continues the pain the victim’s family is already suffering.”