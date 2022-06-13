Cheyenne man among Patriot Front members arrested for conspiracy to riot before Idaho pride event

A 21-year-old man from Cheyenne was among the 31 members of white nationalist group Patriot Front arrested in Idaho on Saturday ahead of a Pride event.

Dylan Carter Corio was booked into jail Saturday in Kootenai County on a charge of criminal conspiracy. His bond, according to the local sheriff's office, was set at $300.

A former Wyoming state employee, James Michael Johnson, was also arrested with the group Saturday, according to Cowboy State Daily.

An arrest log shows Johnson, 40, now lives in Sioux City, South Dakota. He also faces a criminal conspiracy charge and was detained on a $300 bond.

According to the Coeur d'Alene Press, all 31 members booked into the jail had bonded out by Sunday evening.

Johnson worked at the Wyoming Department of Audit from 2019 through the end of 2020 as a senior auditor, a human resources representative with the department confirmed Monday.

He also ran for a seat on Cheyenne City Council in 2020, on a platform that focused on ending COVID-19 restrictions and cracking down on improper government spending.

Coeur d'Alene police stopped a U-Haul truck carrying the 31 people ahead of a Pride in the Park event, after receiving a tip from someone who saw them loading into the truck in a hotel parking lot like a "little army," the Associated Press reported.

Police said after the arrest that they found smoke grenades, shin guards and shields in the truck. They believe the group intended to riot at the Pride event.

Among those arrested was apparent group leader Thomas Ryan Rousseau, a 23-year-old credited with starting the Patriot Front in the aftermath of the 2017 "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville.

Patriot Front members are set to make their initial court appearances in Coeur d'Alene on Monday.

